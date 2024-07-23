Sean O'Malley roasts Conor McGregor, Leon Edwards' trick shot & Paddy Pimblett custom shorts
By Amy Kaplan
I'll be breaking down the news from around the combat sports world and giving you my take on it in this new daily column. Check back every morning to see the biggest or most obscure headlines and what I think about them below.
Sean O'Malley roasts Conor McGregor for being 'mentally weak'
Sean O'Malley is going after Conor McGregor on Twitter and he's holding nothing back. In a recent tweet, he said he had "no skill, s*it cardio" and "weak" jiu-jitsu. He also referred to McGregor as a "drug addict" who needs rehab. He ended the tweet with the line "still fan tho."
This tweet made no sense to me. I'd think maybe he's trying to drum up a fight with McGregor but they are so far way from each other in terms of weights, that doesn't seem possible. The tweet kinda seemed out of the blue and maybe O'Malley is just looking for some headlines? I dont think McGregor said anything bad about him recently so I know that's probably not it. Either way, I laughed, it was a silly tweet.
Watch Leon Edwards unbelievable trick shot ahead of UFC 304
A video has gone viral of UFC 304 headliner Leon Edwards on a run and kicking a basketball and making it in the basket.
I feel like there's no way this is real. The set up for the kick seems staged, as is the fact that the camera caught it. I would not be shocked if it later came out that it was AI or something similar. Maybe a setup by the brand that's on his sweatshirt? But if it ends up being real, that's wild and a really cool moment for Edwards ahead of his title defense.
Paddy Pimblett has custom shorts for UFC 304
Leon Edwards and Paddy Pimblett will have custom shorts made for UFC 304. Pimblett's are bright orange and Edwards' are green with crowns and Union Jack's on them.
I love that we are starting to see more custom shorts for UFC fighters. I think the designs have been classy and personalized and really just add a fun and exciting element to big fights. Well done Venom.