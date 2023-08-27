Sean O'Malley gets new forehead tattoo to celebrate UFC title win (Photo)
Sean O'Malley's new face tattoo is bringing up all kinds of opinions among MMA fans.
By Amy Kaplan
Sean O'Malley continues to shock MMA fans following his controversial cheating comments. This time it's with a new face tattoo.
According to MMA Uncensored, O'Malley tattooed his forehead with the phrase "Champ MMXXIII" which means Champ 2023. It's clearly a victory tattoo to commemorate his win over Aljamain Sterling last week.
O'Malley is no stranger to controversy when it comes to his tattoos. Fans have long since wondered why he covered the footprint tattoos he used to have on his ribs. They appeared to be for two children "Brighton" and "Oakley
He also has "69" tattooed on his shoulder and a tattoo of himself on his neck, among many others.
Fans took to the comments of the new tattoo reveal to voice their thoughts on the art.
"I think he should chill with the tattoos. i get its part of his brand but they are like consuming him," someone wrote.
Someone else pointed out that it "Would be awk if he lost in December then he ain’t the 2023 champ no more." Another person agreed saying, "I can't wait for him to drop it at the first defense."
Another fan wrote, "His tattoos remind me of someone who thinks they are winning an argument because they are talking louder."
O'Malley has called for a fight with Marlon Vera fight next but Sterling has requested a rematch and Merab Dvalishvili is the No. 1 contender and should be next in line.