Sage Northcutt open to fighting Christian Lee for ONE Championship lightweight title in the United States
By Amy Kaplan
Sage Northcutt got back into the win column for the first time since his scary injury when he submitted Ahmed Mujtaba in just 39 seconds at ONE Fight Night 10. The event was the first ONE Championship card to ever be hosted in the United States, which made the comeback win even more special for the American fighter.
“You’re only as good as your last performance. For me, for years, that was a loss. I’m thankful now that it’s a win," Nothcutt said (h/t Sports Illustrated).
Now Northcutt is gearing up for his third fight for the promotion, a match-up with legend Shinya Aoki at ONE 165 on Jan. 28, in Japan.
Sage Northcutt is 'really pumped' to fight legend Shinya Aoki
Many believe that if he gets through Aoki he could be next in line for ONE lightweight champion Christian Lee. And with ONE Championship scheduled for two US appearances in 2024 if just makes sense the fight could take place on American soil as both Lee and Northcutt live in the United States.
“That would be really cool, I would love that,” said Northcutt. “I’d love to be on one of those cards. That’s up to ONE Championship. I’m completely focused on the fight right in front of me. After that, we’ll take a look at what’s next.”
But before a title discussion can even take place, Northcutt first must win his upcoming bout.
“This is the biggest opportunity I’ve had in ONE, the biggest opponent,” he said. “He’s an ex-champion, had almost 60 pro fights, never been submitted, and he’s one of the longest-reigning champs, too. And Japan is the home of fighting. Even in anime, right? This is a huge opportunity. I’m really pumped for it.”