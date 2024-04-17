Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney ticket prices
Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney fight card, start time, live stream and more ahead of the big boxing fight.
By Amy Kaplan
The boxing match between Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney is heating up. Garcia has been in the news a lot lately due to his controversial and sometimes frightening social media presence. His behavior was so concerning that many had wondered if the fight would even happen. But now, we're days away from the fight, and it's clear it's to happen, for better or worse.
Tickets for the fight are still available and that might be because people didn't want to invest until they felt secure the match-up would hold. But in his media workout before the fight Garcia vented about the prices of the tickets and how the event wasn't sold out yet.
“I think, personally, the prices were very high and I want everybody to be in the building,” said Garcia at his media workout in Dallas. “I don’t think a lot of Americans can afford $500, $300 tickets for the top row.”
He's not exactly correct about the price of tickets. According to VividSeats, the cheapest tickets are about $128 for the Upper Level 227. The most expensive tickets go for about $1,400 and they are on the floor.
Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney live stream, start time
The card takes place on April 20 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The event starts at 9 p.m. ET and airs on DAZN PPV. If you are internet savvy you can probably find a free stream but since they are illegal we cannot condone them.
Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia fight card, odds
Right now the odds for the main event are out and have Haney as a sizeable favorite over Garcia. More odds will be released closer to the fight.
- Devin Haney (c) -910 vs. Ryan Garcia +575, WBC junior welterweight title
- John Ramirez vs. David Jimenez, WBA interim flyweight title
- Arnold Barboza Jr. vs. Sean McComb, junior welterweight
- Bektemir Melikuziev vs. Pierre Dibombe, middleweight