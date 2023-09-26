Ranking every Jake Paul boxing win so far [UPDATED]
Which of Jake Paul's boxing wins was the best?
6. Nate Robinson – Nov. 28, 2020
On the undercard of the infamous exhibition match between boxing legends Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr., Paul took on former NBA player and three-time dunk contest winner Nate Robinson.
The 5’9 former basketball star was at a height and overall size disadvantage, including a 13-year age difference at 36. However, as a professional athlete, there was a contingency of fans that gave Robinson a chance to defeat Paul.
However, in a show-stealing performance, Paul scored a devastating knockout over Robinson. The knockout trended on social media for months afterward and was made into thousands of memes throughout the Internet, similar to Manny Pacquiao’s knockout loss to Juan Manuel Marquez in 2012.