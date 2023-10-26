Power Slap loser shares brutal face injuries (Video)
Austin Turpin shared a graphic facial injury after Power Slap 5.
By Amy Kaplan
On Wednesday, Oct. 26, Dana White hosted the fifth official Power Slap event with four title fights and a historic first women's match. The event appeared to be an overall success with a packed crowd and a lot of talk on social media.
But on Thursday morning, one of the title challenger's took to Instagram to share his injuries after losing to the champion Wolverine after taking five slaps from the man people feel is a veteran of the sport.
Astin Turpin, who goes by the name Turp Daddy Slim, shared a video set to the song "If Your Gonna Be Dumb, You Gotta Be Tough" by Roger Alan Wade and showed off his badly swollen face.
Austin Turpin shares graphic face injury after Power Slap 5
The lyrics to the song seemed particularly important considering the context.
"If you're gonna be dumb, you gotta be tough. When you get knocked down, you gotta get back up. I ain't the sharpest knife in the drawer, but I know enough, to know. If you're gonna be dumb, you gotta be tough," the musician sings.
Ahead of his bout with Wolverine, Turpin was a fan favorite for his often outlandish and brass personality. In fact, Wolverine wasn't happy with Turpin for his trash talk and antics before the match. In FanSided MMA's post-fight interview with Wolverine, he admitted that at some point they'll bury the beef, but for now he wants to rematch Turpin so he'll keep the pleasantries until later.