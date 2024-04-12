Power Slap 7 live stream, how to watch
Full Power Slap 7 fight card, start time and channel guide.
By Amy Kaplan
The 7th live event of Dana White's Power Slap is almost upon us. Power Slap 7 returns to the UFC APEX after hosting Power Slap 6 at the Durango Casino. The event is being held on Friday, April 12, one day before the UFC hosts its historic UFC 300 fight card.
Headlining the card is a heavyweight title match between reigning champion Damien “The Bell” Dibbell and Ryan “King of Kings” Phillips. The co-main event is a rematch between reigning light heavyweight champion Ron “Wolverine” Bata and favorite Austin “Turp Daddy Slim” Turpin. Also on the card is a super heavyweight match, the returns of former champions Ayjay “Static” Hintz and Chris “KO Chris” Thomas.
The entire card will start at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT and airs live and free on the Rumble app. There's no need to find an illegal stream for this one, its all free.
Full Power Slap 7 fight card
- Damien “The Bell” Dibbell (C) vs. Ryan “King of Kings” Phillips (1) – Heavyweight Championship
- Ron “Wolverine” Bata (C) vs. Austin “Turp Daddy Slim” Turpin (1) – Light Heavyweight Championship
- Dayne “Da Hawaiian Hitman” Viernes (1) vs. Eviahn “Waterboy” Scott (5) – Super Heavyweight
- Azael “El Perro” Rodriguez (1) vs. Ayjay “Static” Hintz – Middleweight
- Chris “KO Chris” Thomas (1) vs. Jewel “Kidd Diamond” Scott (2) – Welterweight
- Garrett “Flaco” Blakesslee (5) vs. Coltin “The Truth” Cole (9) – Light Heavyweight
- Isaih “Pretty Boy” Quinones vs. Ryan “The Joker” Wallace - Middleweight
- Russel “Kainoa” Rivero (3) vs. Cody “Bodacious” Belisle (8) – Light Heavyweight
Follow along with FanSided MMA for all the live results and highlights from Power Slap 7.