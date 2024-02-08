Power Slap 6 weigh-in results [UPDATED LIVE]
Everything you need to know about the Power Slap 6 weigh-ins before the event on Friday night.
By Amy Kaplan
Power Slap 6 takes place this week when it heads to Durango Casino on Friday, Feb. 9. The sixth installment of Dana White's newest brainchild is on the road for the first time, having previously held events at the UFC APEX for Power Slap 1-5.
This will also be the first time tickets are on sale for the event, as it was previously invite-only.
Headlining the card is Power Slap champion Christapher "KO" Thomas and the challenger Emanuel "No Love" Muniz. They coached the latest season of Road to the Title and Thomas' title is on the line.
In the co-main is viral star Sheena Bathory and Jackie Cataline competing in a women's match.
Before anyone could complete, they all first had to weigh in, here's all the results as they happen. This will be updated live, please refresh throughout the event.
Power Slap 6 weigh-in results
MAIN CARD
Welterweight Title Match: Christapher Thomas (170) vs Manny Muniz (170)
Co-Main Event Women’s Lightweight Match: Sheena Bathory (155.5) vs Jackie Cataline (154.5)
Heavyweight Match: Dorian Perez (264/5) vs Brian Ellis (266)
Heavyweight Match: Nate Burnard (266) vs Ryan Phillips (253)
PRELIMS
Super Heavyweight Match: Danie van Heerden (356) vs Makini Manu (433)
Middleweight Match: Wesley Drain (186) vs Garrett Grimes (185.5)
Light Heavyweight Match: Garrett Blakesslee (201.5) vs TJ Thomas (205)
Heavyweight Match: Delvin Hamlett (217.5) vs Vern Cathey (214)
Heavyweight Match: Duane Crespo (265) vs Logan Greenhalgh (255)
Welterweight Match: Zach Zane (171) vs Cole Young (170)
Middleweight Match: Branden Bordeaux (185.5) vs Eddie Brahimir (134)
Lightweight Match: Robert Trujillo (156) vs Dallas Marron (155)
The coin toss winners are Trujillo, Brahimir, Young, Greenhalgh, Hamlett, Thomas, Drain, van Heerden, Burnard, Ellis, Cataline and Muniz. This means they will be the first to slap.
Power Slap 6 will stream live and free on Rumble starting at 9 pm ET. Rumble is available for free on desktop, mobile, and web at Rumble.com, iOS (iPhone & iPad), Apple TV, Samsung TV's, Android & Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku Streaming Players and Roku TVs and LG TV, according to the UFC.