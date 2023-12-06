Dana White just announced a Super Bowl Power Slap fight between Shaq and Charles Barkley
Was Dana White serious when he said Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley would slap on an upcoming Power Slap card?
By Amy Kaplan
Don't get too excited (or too mad) just yet.
The recent announcement by Dana White about NBA stars Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley competing in a Power Slap event is probably just a joke. But it's fun to pretend right?
While O'Neal and Barkley were on the air during the Los Angeles Lakers In-Season Tournament quarterfinal win against the Phoenix Suns, the pair joked that they wanted to appear on a Power Slap card, slapping each other. It was all a part of a bet on the game and initially suggested by Ernie Johnson.
“Dana White, me and Shaq in a Power Slap match…Book it. Pay-per-view….I get to go first? I’m gonna knock your a** out”, Barkley said to White, who wasn't present.
That wasn't the end of it though, it was brought up again in a later segment.
“As long as I get to go first, you’re soft, once I hit you, you’re going to drop like a sack of potatoes”, Barkey said to O'Neal.
White caught wind of it and shared the footage on social media writing, "SHAQ vs Charles Barkley. Feb 9th Super Bowl weekend in Las Vegas @powerslapleague" and “Shaq vs Chuck Power Slap match incoming, who you got?”
There is a Power Slap tentatively scheduled for Super Bowl weekend which takes place in Las Vegas this year, so maybeeeeee.