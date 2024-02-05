Power Slap 6 fight card, start time, channel guide, betting odds
Everything you need to know about Power Slap 6.
By Amy Kaplan
Dana White's Power Slap returns for its sixth live event and it's the biggest one yet. The vent has already made history twice and it hasn't even happened yet.
The first historical marker is the first time the event has taken place outside of the UFC APEX. The event will take place at the brand-new Durango Casino up the street. Second, it's the first time that fans will be able to purchase tickets for Power Slap, it's always been invite-only previously.
The card is headlined by the coaches of Power Slap: Road to the Title season 2 welterweight champion Christapher Thomas who is facing off with the challenger Emanuel Muniz.
The event takes place on Friday, Feb 9.
Power Slap 6 full fight card
MAIN CARD | Rumble | 11 pm ET
- Christapher Thomas vs. Emanuel Muniz - Welterweight title
- Sheena Bathory vs. Jackie Cataline - Lightweight
- Dorian Perez vs. Brian Ellis - Heavyweight
- Nate Burnard vs. Ryan Phillips - Heavyweight
PRELIMINARY CARD | Rumble | 9 pm ET
- Danie Van Heerden vs. Makini Manu - catchweight
- Wesley Drain vs. Garrett Grimes - Middleweight
- Garrett Blakesslee vs. TJ Thomas - Light heavyweight
- Delvin Hamlett vs. Vernon Cathey - Light heavyweight
EARLY PRELIMINARY CARD | 4:30 pm ET
- Duane Crespo vs. Logan Greenhalgh - Heavyweight
- Zach Zane vs. Cole Young - Welterweight
- Branden Bordeaux vs. Eddie Brahimir - Middleweight
- Robert Trujillo vs. Dallas Marron - Lightweight
Power Slap 6 betting odds
At press time, there are no released odds. Please check DraftKings often for updated betting lines. Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.