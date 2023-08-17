PFL Playoffs: Ferreira vs. Greene weigh-in results, 1 playoff fighter misses weight
Every official weight for the fighters competing on the PFL Playoffs: Renan Ferreira vs. Maurice Greene fight card.
By Amy Kaplan
The second of three PFL Playoff cards will take place on Friday, Aug. 18, but the fighters had to make weight first. With the card featuring heavyweights, there wasn't much of a worry they would make the mark, but it also features women's featherweight bouts with women who have a history of missing or struggling with the weight cut.
All of the heavyweights made weight but unfortunately the same can't be said for the women.
Olena Kolesnyk missed weight for her playoff bout with 2023 lightweight champion Larissa Pacheco. This is the second time this season that Kolesnyk has missed weight but it could have dire consequences this time around.
Due to missing weight, Kolesnyk will be fined a percentage of her purse and be deducted a point on the judges scorecards, should the fight go to decision.
She'll have to finish Pacheco or win every round if she hopes to advance to the PFL Finals.
Full PFL Playoffs weigh-in results
Main card
Heavyweight Semifinal: Renan Ferreira (259.6) vs. Maurice Greene (261.8)
Women’s Featherweight semifinal: Larissa Pacheco (146) vs. Olena Kolesnyk (147.8)
Heavyweight semifinal: Denis Goltsov (243) vs. Jordan Heiderman (247.2)
Women’s Featherweight semifinal: Marina Mokhnatkina (145) vs. Amber Leibrock (145.8)
Nathan Kelly (145.4) vs. Damion Nelson (145.8)
Preliminary card
Chris Mixan () vs. Eddie George (155.4)
Danilo Marques (248) vs. Satoshi Ishii (240.2)
Kaytlin Neil (125.8) vs. Maíra Mazar (125.6)
Louis Sutherland (250.6) vs. Daiqwon Buckley (272.4)