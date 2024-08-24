PFL Playoffs: Brendan Loughnane vs. Kai Kamaka results & highlights
By Jake Foley, Amy Kaplan
Eight fighters throughout four weight classes have punched their ticket to the 2024 PFL Championships. Therefore, only two divisional semifinals are left before the mixed martial artists battle to change their lives in the $1 million finals.
On Friday, August 23, the PFL travels to Washington, D.C. for the final round of semifinal matchups. In the main event, featherweight Brendan Loughnane looks to continue his journey toward a second $1 million prize. It'll be easier said than done as he must take out the always-dangerous Kai Kamaka III.
Loughnane's 2024 campaign was impressive, as he took out Justin Gonzales and Pedro Carvalho by KO/TKO. As for Kamaka, the hard-hitting Hawaiian is in his first PFL season and earned a spot in the semifinals with unanimous decision victories against Carvalho and Bubba Jenkins.
The winner of Loughnane vs Kamaka will be matched up against Gabriel Braga or Timur Khizriev. Braga came up short in the championship fight last year, suffering a third-round TKO loss against Jesus Pinedo. He bounced back with KO/TKO wins against Justin Gonzales and Jenkins in 2024.
Khizriev's first PFL season since joining the promotion from Bellator was dominant, featuring unanimous decision wins against Brett Johns and Enrique Barzola.
Meanwhile, the welterweight semifinals feature three Russian fighters and a Brazilian who is being overlooked. Friday's co-main event will showcase the undefeated Magomed Umalatov, a favorite to win the tournament. Firstly, Umalatov must get through the upset-minded Neiman Gracie.
Gracie initially wasn't supposed to be in the semifinals after defeating Don Madge (unanimous decision) and losing against Goiti Yamauchi. Luckily for him, Madge suffered an injury and pulled out of the matchup against Umalatov, providing Gracie a golden opportunity.
Umalatov's path to the 2024 PFL Playoffs was more straightforward. The 32-year-old defeated Andrey Koreshkov by unanimous decision and later ran through Brennan Ward with a first-round anaconda choke, putting the entire division on notice.
Before Umalatov vs Gracie, Shamil Musaev and Murad Ramazanov will go toe-to-toe in the main card opener. The Russian welterweights fought in late June during the regular season, with Musaev securing a second-round knockout. Ramazanov now looks to return the favor in the playoffs.
Besides their first meeting, Musaev also defeated Logan Storley by second-round TKO. As for Ramazanov, a first-round submission against Laureano Staropoli earned him a playoff spot.
Earlier in the night, ten fighters plan to make a statement during the non-tournament preliminary card. In the featured preliminary matchup, 2x PFL welterweight champion Ray Cooper III hopes to end a two-fight skid by taking out promotional debutant Mukhamed Berkhamov.
One fight to keep a close eye on is a featherweight matchup between Tyler Diamond and Enrique Barzola. Both fighters possess action-packed styles and the inability to give up, which should lead to an entertaining war during the preliminary portion. Don't overlook this scrap.
The following three showcase bouts are also scheduled for the preliminary card - Jesse Stirn vs. Jose Perez (featherweight), Maxwell Djantou Nana vs. Kent Mafileo (heavyweight), and Shido Boris Esperanca vs. Tyler Hill (welterweight). Check out the results of the entire event below.
PFL Playoffs: Brendan Loughnane vs. Kai Kamaka live results & highlights
MAIN CARD
Denis Goltsov vs. Tim Johnson
OFFICIAL RESULTS:
Magomed Umalatov vs. Neiman Gracie
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Magomed Umalatov defeated Neiman Gracie via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
Gabriel Braga vs. Timur Khizriev
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Timur Khizriev defeated Gabriel Braga via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 30-27)
Shamil Musaev vs. Murad Ramazanov
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Shamil Musaev defeated Murad Ramazanov via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27). Musaev advances to the PFL Finals.
PRELIMINARY CARD
Ray Cooper III vs. Mukhamed Berkhamov
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Mukhamed Berkhamov defeated Ray Cooper III via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
Tyler Diamond vs. Enrique Barzola
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Enrique Barzola defeated Tyler Diamond via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Jesse Stirn vs. Jose Perez
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Jose Perez defeated Jesse Stirn via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)
Maxwell Djantou Nana vs. Kent Mafileo
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Maxwell Djantou Nana defeated Kent Mafileo via TKO, Round 2 - 4:50
Shido Boris Esperanca vs. Tyler Hill
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Shido Boris Esperanca defeated Tyler Hill via TKO, Round 1 - 3:31