PFL Playoffs: Brendan Loughnane vs. Kai Kamaka III fight card, channel guide, betting odds
By Amy Kaplan
The final of three Professional Fighters League Playoff fights take place on Friday, August 23. The featherweights and welterweights are on display this week with four playoff fights taking place, and only two fighters from each division advancing.
In the main event is 2022 PFL featherweight champion Brendan Lougnane who missed the finals last year. He takes on Kai Kamaka III who is a Bellator signee making his first attempt at the PFL Finals. Gabriel Braga vs. Timur Khirzriev is the other featherweight bout and the winner of each bout will advance to the PFL Finals later this year.
The co-main event is a welterweight playoff fight between Magomed Umalatov and Neiman Gracie. The winner of their bout will fight the winner of Shamil Musaev vs. Murad Ramazanov in the PFL Finals.
Brendan Loughnane vs. Kai Kamaka III fight card
Main card | ESPN/ESPN+ | 10 p.m. ET
- Brendan Lougnane vs. Kai Kamaka III; featherweight playoff
- Magomed Umalatov vs. Neiman Gracie; welterweight playoff
- Gabriel Braga vs. Timur Khirzriev;
- Shamil Musaev vs. Murad Ramazanov,
featherweight playoff
welterweight playoff
Preliminary card | ESPN+ | 6:30 p.m. ET
- Ray Cooper III vs. Mukhamed Berkhamov
- Eric Alequin vs. Luca Poclit; Welterweight
- Enrique Barzola vs. Tyler Diamond; Featherweight
- Marcirley Alves vs Brahyan Zurcher; Featherweight
- Jose Perez vs. Jesse Stirn; Welterweight
- Maxwell Djantou Nana vs. Kent Mafileo; Heavyweight
- Shido Boris Esperanca vs. Tyler Hill; Welterweight
PFL Playoffs odds
The odds for the four PFL Playoff fights are below and courtesy of DraftKings. Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- Brendan Lougnane (-345) vs. Kai Kamaka III (+275)
- Magomed Umalatov (-1200) vs. Neiman Gracie (+750)
- Gabriel Braga (+370) vs. Timur Khirzriev (-485)
- Shamil Musaev (-298) vs. Murad Ramazanov (+240)