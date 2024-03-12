PFL hit the jackpot with these 3 regular season match-ups
The Professional Fighters League announced three of the first fight cards for the 2024 Regular Season.
By Amy Kaplan
3. Brendan Loughnane vs. Pedro Carvalho
The third and final of the three cards announced for the PFL Regular Season takes place in Chicago and features an insane match-up between Brendan Loughnane and Pedro Carvalho.
Loughnane is returing to the PFL after a disappointing 2023 season . The 2022 champion was a big favorite to repeat in 2023 but after a knockout to Jesus Pinedo, he was eliminated from the season. He'll be hungry to not let history repeat itself and Bellator's Carvalho is just the man for the job.
Carvalho has experience with the tournament format having competed in the Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix in 2019. He'll be a fresh opponent for the former champion. Carvalho is on a bit of a skid with losses to Aaron Pico and Jeremy Kennedy but that just means he'll be desperate and likely not play things safe, which could equal a fun and wild fight.
PFL Chicago fight card
MAIN CARD | 10 p.m. ET | ESPN and ESPN + | April 19
- Welterweight Regular Season: Andrey Koreshkov (27-4) vs. Magomed Umalatov (14-0)
- Featherweight Regular Season: Brendan Loughnane (27-5) vs. Pedro Carvalho (13-8)
- Welterweight Regular Season: Logan Storley (15-2) vs. Shamil Musaev (16-0-1)
- Featherweight Regular Season: Gabriel Braga (12-1) vs. Justin Gonzalez (14-3)
- Welterweight Regular Season: Goiti Yamauchi (28-6) vs. Neiman Gracie (12-4)
- Featherweight Regular Season: Bubba Jenkins (21-7) vs. Kai Kamaka (12-5-1)
EARLY CARD | 6:30 p.m. ET | ESPN and ESPN + | April 19
- Featherweight Regular Season: Adam Borics (18-2) vs. Enrique Barzola (20-7-2)
- Featherweight Regular Season: Timur Khizriev (14-0) vs. Brett Johns (20-3)
- Welterweight Regular Season: Laureano Staropoli (13-5) vs. Murad Ramazanov (11-0)
- Welterweight Regular Season: Don Madge (10-4-1) vs. Kyle Crutchmer (10-2)