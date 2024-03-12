PFL hit the jackpot with these 3 regular season match-ups
The Professional Fighters League announced three of the first fight cards for the 2024 Regular Season.
By Amy Kaplan
2. Clay Collard vs. Patricky Pitbull
Whenever Clay Collard is involved, there's going to be a fight. Add in Patricky "Pitbull" Freire and there are guaranteed fireworks.
Collard is a PFL fan favorite earning a nod for Fight of the Year with his insane fight with Shane Burgos in 2024. He will be hungry for a win coming off his loss to AJ McKee at PFL vs. Bellator and his decision loss to 2023 PFL champion Olivier Aubin-Mercier.
Freire will be in a similar situation. The former Bellator champion will look to prove Bellator fighters are elite and looks to get back in the win column after his 2023 decision loss to Alexandr Shabliy.
This one will likely stay on the feet and end in a bloody war. I see a split decision for this one and it's a coin toss for who will win.
PFL Las Vegas fight card
MAIN CARD | 9 p.m. ET | ESPN 2 and ESPN + | April 12
- Light Heavyweight Regular Season: Phil Davis (24-7) vs. Robert Wilkinson (17-2)
- Light Heavyweight Regular Season: Impa Kasanganay (15-4) vs. Alex Polizzi (10-3)
- Lightweight Regular Season: Clay Collard (24-12) vs. Patricky Pitbull (25-12)
- Lightweight Regular Season: Mads Burnell (18-5) vs. Michael Dufort (12-4)
- Light Heavyweight Regular Season: Sadibou Sy (16-7-2) vs. Josh Silveira (12-2)
- Light Heavyweight Regular Season: Antonio Carlos Jr. (15-5) vs. Simon Biyong (9-3)
EARLY CARD | 6 p.m. ET | ESPN 2 and ESPN + | April 12
- Light Heavyweight Regular Season: Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov (21-7-1) vs. Jakob Nedoh (8-1)
- Lightweight Regular Season: Bruno Miranda (16-4) vs. Brent Primus (12-3)
- Lightweight Regular Season: Gadzhi Rabadanov (20-4-2) vs. Solomon Renfro (11-4)
- Lightweight Regular Season Bout: Jay Jay Wilson (10-1) vs. Adam Piccolotti (14-5)
- Heavyweight Showcase Bout: Marcelo Nunes (10-2) vs. Giacomo Lemos (8-0)
