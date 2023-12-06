PFL Europe Finals fight card, start time, live stream
Everything you need to know about the PFL Europe Finals.
By Amy Kaplan
Just when you thought PFL was done for the year, you are in for a surprise. The PFL Europe Finals will take place on Friday, Dec. 8, live in Dublin, Ireland.
The card will play host to four finals/championship fights, much like the PFL held in Washington D.C. last month. For those unfamiliar, the PFL Europe is a different league than the one we watch in the United States. Though they have a tournament, it's separate from the events we see. These fighters are competing for a chance at being put into the PFL Global season, next year.
PFL Europe Finals fight card
- Nathan Kelly vs. Dimitry Solimeis
- Frans Mlambo vs. Khurshed Kakhorov
- John Mitchell vs. Jakub Kaszuba
- Dylan Tuke vs. Yazid Chouchane
- Dakota Ditcheva vs. Valentina Scatizzi
- Simeon Powell vs. Jakob Nedoh
- Lewis McGrillen vs. Weslley Maia
- Andreeas Binder vs. Daniele Scatizzi
- Brett Johns vs. David Tonatiuh Crol
- Tom Breese vs. Cleiton Silva
- Kikadze Bondo vs. Dom Wooding
- Connor Hughes vs. Sebastian Santana Guedes
- Nate Kelly vs. Callum Seaton
The card starts at 5 p.m local time which is noon E.T.
How to watch PFL Europe Finals in United States
If you are in Europe you can find the streaming site here. Unfortunately, it's not available for viewing in the United States, but there are some ways around that. One is to find an illegal stream. We don't condone going that route, but that's up to you.
The other option is to use a VPN and connect from another country. This can be a bit complicated, but if you know what you are doing, it's a great option. We've even provided step by step instructions for you.
Stay tuned to FanSided MMA for all the results as the fight is happening.