PFL Europe 1 time, card, location & live stream
- PFL Europe 1 is headlined by Cedric Doumbe vs. Baysangur Chamsoudinov
- The event will air on YouTube for American viewers
- Here's everything else you need to know about the event
By Amy Kaplan
The Professional Fighters League begins its European regular season on Thursday, March 7 at the Accor Arena in Paris, France.
The card is headlined by France's star, Cédric Doumbé, who secured an insane nine-second knockout of Jordan Zebo in his debut last year. This time he takes on a fellow countryman Baysangur Chamsoudinov who is coming off a TKO in June 2023.
The co-main event features Abdoul Abdouraguimov, best known as "The Lazy King" who takes on Jack Grant. Abdouraguimov is on a seven-fight win streak and is looking to start the season on the right foot. Grant is riding back-to-back victories and is making his PFL debut.
The first time both Doumbé and Abdouraguimov at PFL, the card was blocked from US viewers, this time that issue has been rectified. The PFL will air the top five fights of the night on it's official YouTube page, live and free.
We have included the video below. Please bookmark this story and come back to watch it live on Thursday.
PFL Europe 1 fight card
MAIN CARD | YouTube | 2:30 p.m. PT
- Cedric Doumbe vs. Baysangur Chamsoudinov
- Abdoul Abdouraguimov vs. Jack Grant
- Ibrahim Mane vs. Chequina Noso Pedro
- Yazid Chouchane vs. Ignacio Capella
- Jakub Kaszuba vs. Kane Mousah
- Yssin Najid vs. Daniele Miceli
PRELIMINARY CARD | unavailable in the US |
- Patrick Habirora vs. Claudio Pacella
- Marian Dimitrov vs. Erhan Kartal
- Connor Hughes vs. Anatolij Baal
- Aleksandr Chisov vs. Daniele Scatizzi
- Tomasz Langowski vs. Florim Zendeli
- Mark Ewen vs. Andreeas Binder
- Younes Najid vs. Kevin Del
- Mickael Groguhe vs. Islem Masraf