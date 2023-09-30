LOOK: Cedric Doumbe shocks with gnarly knockout at PFL Paris (Video)
Watch Cedric Doumbe's quick knockout of Jordan Zebo at PFL Paris.
By Amy Kaplan
Cedric Doumbe walked into the PFL cage with a mattress wishing his opponent, Jordan Zebo a good night. And he ended up putting Zebo to sleep in just nine seconds.
When PFL Paris was announced the card was sold out and it's no wonder why, Doumbe is a force to be reckoned with.
Watch the moment right here.
"That's one of my best preparations I ever did, "he said after the fight. "I knew, I knew I would knock him out. Of course, I didn't know it would come in 10 seconds but I was pretty sure it wasn't going out of the first round."
After the win, Doumbe said he wanted a few more highlight knockouts for his MMA record and asked if the tournament fighters were ready for him.
Who is Cedric Doumbe?
Doumbe was making his PFL debut having gone 4-0 in MMA prior to that. All of his MMA fights ended by TKO or KO within the first or second round but his nine second KO over Zebo was his fastest to date.
Prior to his MMA debut in 2021, he fought in over 75 kickboxing fights and holds 75 wins, seven losses and one draw.
He also competed in boxing in 2015, he won the fight.