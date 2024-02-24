PFL vs. Bellator live stream: Free Reddit Stream
- PFL vs. Bellator takes place on Saturday morning
- There will be seven belts on the line
- Here's how you can watch PFL vs. Bellator
PFL and Bellator will begin their first year under the same banner with an epic event in Riyadh.
PFL vs. Bellator takes place on Feb. 24 and features some of the top fighters on both sides. The card is headlined by a heavyweight matchup between 2023 PFL champion Renan Ferreira and longtime Bellator heavyweight champion Ryan Bader.
The event is co-headlined by a middleweight matchup between 2023 PFL light heavyweight champion Impa Kasanganay and Bellator middleweight champion Johnny Eblen.
Claressa Shields, Patricio "Pitbull" Freire, Aaron Pico, and Biaggio Ali-Walsh are among the names who will return at PFL vs. Bellator. All of the main card winners will receive a special Super Belt for their efforts.
PFL vs. Bellator comes at a pay-per-view price tag of $49.99, equivalent to the costs to watch the 2022 and 2023 PFL Championship cards. But, many around the world aren't able to afford that price and are scouring the internet for free ways to watch the fight.
At FanSided MMA, we don't condone illegal streaming but can point you in the right direction to find a stream to watch the fights.
How to watch PFL vs. Bellator free online
Date: Saturday, Feb. 24
Start time: Main card begins at Noon PT/3 PM ET, Prelims at 9 AM PT/Noon ET
Location: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Venue: Kingdom Arena
TV Info: ESPN+ PPV
Live Stream: Search on Reddit for free live streams
PFL vs. Bellator fight card
- Renan Ferreira vs. Ryan Bader
- Impa Kasanganay vs. Johnny Eblen
- Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire vs. Gabriel Braga
- Ray Cooper III vs. Jason Jackson
- Bruno Cappelozza vs. Vadim Nemkov
- Thiago Santos vs. Yoel Romero
- Clay Collard vs. AJ McKee
- Aaron Pico vs. Henry Corrales
- Biaggio Ali-Walsh vs. Emmanuel Palacio
- Claressa Shields vs. Kelsey DeSantis
- Abdullah Al-Qahtani vs. Edukondala Rao