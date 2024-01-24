PFL vs. Bellator champs press conference live stream
How to watch the PFL vs. Bellator champs press conference today.
The coming together of the PFL and Bellator is one that has the entire world of mixed martial arts on edge, as the possibilities of the collaboration remain endless. After weeks of waiting, the first joint event between the two promotions is now set to take place, and is one that fight fans will not want to miss.
PFL vs. Bellator Champs takes place on Feb. 24 on pay-per-view and will feature PFL and Bellator's champions going head-to-head in a battle to crown one champion. The event will take place at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
A month before that event, there will be a press conference for the event, and it will feature a number of fighters. This will be the first time that the PFL and Bellator come together for an event.
The PFL vs. Bellator Champs press conference is set to take place on Wednesday, Jan. 24 live from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. The press conference begins at 2 p.m. ET and will be available to watch on YouTube.
The press conference will feature PFL CEO, Peter Murray, as well as several champions and other fighters. Here is the full list of fighters expected to be at the press conference:
- Renan Ferreira (PFL heavyweight champion)
- Ryan Bader (Bellator heavyweight champion)
- Impa Kasanganay (PFL light heavyweight champion)
- Johnny Eblen (Bellator middleweight champion)
- Jason Jackson (Bellator welterweight champion)
- Jesus Pinedo (PFL featherweight champion)
- Patricio Pitbull (Bellator featherweight champion)
- Bruno Cappelozza (former PFL heavyweight champion)
- Vadim Nemkov (Former Bellator light heavyweight champion)
- Clay Collard (former PFL lightweight title challenger)
- AJ McKee (former Bellator featherweight champion)
- Thiago Santos (former UFC light heavyweight title challenger)
- Yoel Romero (former Bellator light heavyweight title challenger)
- Claressa Shields (PFL women's lightweight contender)
- Kelsey DeSantis (PFL women's lightweight contender)
You can watch the PFL vs. Bellator champs press conference below.