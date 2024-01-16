PFL x Bellator fight card, date, location revealed
Everything you need to know about the PFL vs. Bellator super card.
By Amy Kaplan
In 2023, PFL announced the purchase of Bellator and revealed it planned a super card with PFL champions fighting Bellator champions.
Now we know who will be on the card, when it will take place and where.
According to an official press release the Super Fight Championship belts will be on the line and elbows will be legal on this card.
PFL x Bellator fight card
PPV Card - ESPN+ PPV and DAZN - 3 pm ET
- Heavyweight Champion vs. Champion Bout: Renan Ferreira (PFL World Champ) vs. Ryan Bader (Bellator Champ)
- Middleweight Champion vs. Champion Bout: Impa Kasanganay (PFL Light Heavyweight World Champ) vs. Johnny Eblen (Bellator Champ)
- Welterweight Champion vs. Champion Bout: Magomed Magomedkerimov (PFL World Champ) vs. Jason Jackson (Bellator Champ)
- Featherweight Champion vs. Champion Bout: Jesus Pinedo (PFL World Champ) vs. Patricio Pitbull (Bellator Champ)
- Heavyweight Showcase Bout: Bruno Cappelozza (former PFL World Champ) vs. Vadim Nemkov (former Bellator Champ)
- Light Heavyweight Showcase Bout: Thiago Santos (PFL title contender) vs. Yoel Romero (Bellator title contender)
- Lightweight Showcase Bout: Clay Collard (PFL title contender) vs. AJ McKee (former Bellator Champ)
Early Card - ESPNEWS and ESPN+ (US) - 12 pm ET
- Featherweight Showcase Bout: Gabriel Braga (PFL title contender) vs. Aaron Pico (Bellator title contender)
- Lightweight Showcase Bout: Biaggio Ali Walsh (Pro Debut) vs. Chris Morris (Pro Debut)
- Lightweight Showcase Bout: Claressa Shields vs. Kelsey DeSantis
- Featherweight Showcase Bout: Abdullah Al-Qahtani vs. Edukondal Rao
- Amateur Flyweight Bout: Malik Basahel vs. Vinicius Pereira
Where will PFL x Bellator be held?
The PFL vs. Bellator fight card will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
When is PFL x Bellator?
The PFL vs. Bellator fight card will take place on Feb. 24, as previoisly reported by FanSided MMA.
PFL x Bellator tickets, channel guide
At press time there is no ticket information.
In terms of watching from home, the card will be available on ESPN+ PPV and DAZN beginning at 3 pm ET. The preliminary card will air on ESPN+ in the U.S. beginning at 12 pm ET.