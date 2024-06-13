PFL 4: Valentin Moldavsky vs. Linton Vassell results & highlights
PFL puts on an action-packed event on Thursday, June 13 as the 2024 regular season rolls on. The event features 11 fights and will showcase the heavyweight and women's flyweight divisions.
PFL 4 is set to take place at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. This will be the PFL's first visit to the city, and fourth overall in the state.
The main event will be a heavyweight bout between former interim Bellator heavyweight champion Valentin Moldavsky and Linton Vassell. This will be a trilogy bout between the two, with this serving as a rubber match, as the two each have a victory over each other.
The pair's previous meetings took place at Bellator but, with the PFL acquiring Bellator, both Moldavsky and Vassell find themselves in this year's PFL Regular Season. Moldavsky currently has six points in the tournaments whilst Vassell has zero.
The duties of the co-main event will be taken up by the women's flyweight tournament. Dakota Ditcheva and Chelsea Hackett will be featured in this bout.
Ditcheva is the 2023 PFL Europe women's flyweight champion, and she remains undefeated in her 11-fight professional career. This will be threatened by the multiversed Hackett, who specializes in Muay Thai, kickboxing, boxing, and Taekwondo.
The other heavyweight bout featured on the main card will see Denis Goltsov and Thiago Santos clash. Goltsov picked up a victory in his first outing, and hopes to keep the momentum going.
The main card curtain-raiser will be a women's flyweight bout between Liz Carmouche and Kana Watanabe. Both Carmouche and Watanabe picked up victories in their first tournament matches and are currently ranked no. 4 and no. 5 respectively.
The feature prelim bout will be a women's flyweight meeting between Taila Santos and Jena Bishop. Both Santos and Bishop are coming off of impressive victories, leaving both of them with six points, and they will look to derail each other's momentums.
The card will feature six other fights, with three being from the women's flyweight division and the other three being the men's heavyweights. With 11 fights in total set to take place, the PFL 4 event promises some exciting action for fight fans to kick off the weekend.
Of all 22 fighters, only one missed weight, as Davion Franklin weighed in at 268.5 pounds for his heavyweight bout against Oleg Popov. Regardless of this, the card holds and will push on.
This event will be the final step for the women's flyweight and heavyweight divisions as they look to secure a spot in the semi-final playoffs. That event will be PFL 7, and will take place at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. For now though, all attention turns to the Smart Cage in Mohegan Sun Arena.
PFL 4 results
PFL 4 Main card
Linton Vassell defeated Valentin Moldavsky via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
Dakota Ditcheva defeated Chelsea Hackett via TKO, Round 1 3:22
Denis Goltsov defeated Thiago Santos via TKO (punches) — Round 1, 2:22
Liz Carmouche defeated Kana Watanabe via submission (armbar) — Round 3, 4:52
PFL 4 prelims
Taila Santos defeated Jena Bishop via unanimous decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
Oleg Popov defeated Davion Franklin via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-25)
Tyrell Fortune defeated Marcelo Golm via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)
Ilara Joanne defeated Shanna Young via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
Tim Johnson defeated Danilo Marques via TKO (punches) — Round 1, 3:14
Juliana Velasquez defeated Lisa Mauldin via TKO (punches) — Round 2, 1:30
Sumiko Inaba defeated Saray Orozco via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28).