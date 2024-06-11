PFL 4: Valentin Moldavsky vs. Linton Vassell fight card, channel guide, betting odds
By Amy Kaplan
The PFL Regular Season continues with the first of three events of the second half. These next three events will be the last time fighters can earn points toward the season in hopes of advancing into the playoffs.
First up are the women's flyweights and the men's heavyweights live on Thursday, June 13 from Uncasville, Connecticut. In the main event, Valentin Moldavsky vs. Linton Vassell square off for their chance at advancing into the playoffs, and Dakota Ditcheva vs. Chelsea Hackett are featured in the co-main event.
Bellator flyweight champion Liz Carmouche is also in the tournament and she faces Kana Watanabe. Former UFC fighter Thiago Santos is also highlighted on the card as is a newcomer Melissa Balic who isn't competing in the season but it a highly touted prospect who will be making her pro debut.
- Valentin Moldavsky vs. Linton Vassell
- Dakota Ditcheva vs. Chelsea Hackett
- Denis Goltsov vs. Thiago Santos
- Liz Carmouche vs. Kana Watanabe
- Jena Bishop vs. Taila Santos
- Davion Franklin vs. Oleg Popov
- Tyrell Fortune vs. Marcelo Golm
- Ilara Joanne vs. Shanna Young
- Tim Johnson vs. Danilo Marques
- Lisa Mauldin vs. Juliana Velasquez
- Sumiko Inaba vs. Saray Orozco
- Melissa Balic vs. Kristina Katsikis
What are the current PFL standings?
See the men's heavyweight and women's flyweight standings below.
PFL men's heavyweight standings
FIGHTER
PONTS
VALENTIN MOLDAVSKY
6
OLEG POPOV
5
DANIEL JAMES
5
DENIS GOLTSOV
4
SERGEI BILOSTENNIY
3
BLAGOY IVANOV
0
LINTON VASSELL
0
STEVE MOWRY
0
MARCELO GOLM
0
ANTE DELIJA
0
PFL women's flyweight standings
FIGHTER
POINTS
DAKOTA DITCHEVA
6
TAILA SANTOS
6
JENA BISHOP
6
LIZ CARMOUCHE
3
KANA WATANABE
3
JULIANA VELASQUEZ
0
CHELSEA HACKETT
0
ILARA JOANNE
0
LISA MAULDIN
0
SHANNA YOUNG
-1
For those wondering about the next two events, we've got you covered there as well. The light heavyweights and lightweights are fighting on June 21 in Salt Lake City. After that the welterweights and featherweights will close out the regular season Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The playoffs begin on Aug. 2 in Nashville, TN and continue on to Aug. 16 in Hollywood, FL and close out on Aug. 23 in Washington, D.C. The date and the location for the finals has not yet been released.