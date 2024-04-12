PFL 2 live results [UPDATED LIVE]
Full results from PFL 2: Las Vegas featuring fights for the light heavyweight and lightweight divisions.
The PFL makes its way to Las Vegas for a continuation of the 2024 PFL regular season. The second event in the 2024 season will see the lightweight and light heavyweight divisions compete.
Two light heavyweight bouts will be at the top of the card with 2023 PFL 2023 champion Impa Kasanganay and Bellator fighter Alex Polizzi serving as the main event of the evening. The penultimate fight of the evening will see 2022 PFL light heavyweight champion Rob Wilkinson go up against Tom Breese, who made his PFL debut in the European tournament in late 2023.
The lightweight division will see the PFL's Clay Collard and Bellator's Patricky Freire go up against each other. With both fighters being long associated with their respective promotions, this is a perfect showcase of the PFL and Bellator rosters.
After a one-time appearance on the 2022 PFL Challenger Series, Michael Dufort makes his official PFL debut against Bellator's Mads Burnell. Both will be competing in the lightweight division of the 2024 regular season for the chance to become the champion in the tournament.
Sadibou Sy is another fighter that has been with the PFL for a number of years, and he looks to win yet another season with his participation in the light heavyweight division. His opponent will be Josh Silveira, who was the runner-up in the 2023 tournament, losing to the eventual champion Kasanganay.
Another light heavyweight bout will see Bellator fighter Dovletdzhan Yadshimuradov going up against Jakob Nedoh. The latter athlete was the 2023 PFL Europe light heavyweight champion, and will make a move to the main regular season.
The main card curtain raiser will be a light heavyweight bout between Bellator's Simony Biyong and the PFL's Antônio Carlos Júnior
. Having been sidelined with an ACL injury since 2022, Júnior will be making his return to the Smart Cage, hoping to pick up a victory.
The preliminary card has five fights and all but one of those are in the lightweight division. Bruno Miranda is no stranger to the PFL, and he will be welcoming former Bellator lightweight champion Brent Primus to the tournament.
Bellator's Gadzhi Rabadanov is set to meet with Solomon Renfro, who will be making his second appearance in the PFL's regular season. Bellator alumni and now PFL signee Adam Piccolotti will also be ging up against Bellator's Jay Jay Wilson.
There will also be a season alternate bout from the lightweight division, which will see Elvin Espinoza go up against Anthony Romero. The prelim card curtain raiser will be a showcase heavyweight bout between Marcelo Nunes, and his opponent is yet to be confirmed.
Live from The Theater at Virgin Hotels, this event will mark the PFL's 16th trip to Las Vegas.
This page will be updated live throughout the night as the action unfolds.
PFL 2 live results [Updated]
Impa Kasanganay defeated Alex Polizzi via TKO (punches) - Round 1, 3:29
Rob Wilkinson defeated Tom Breese via TKO (punches) - Round 1, 1:10
Clay Collard defeated Patricky Freire
Michael Dufort defeated Mads Burnell via submission (guillotine choke) - Round 2, 1:03
Josh Silveira defeated Sadibou Sy via TKO (injury) - Round 1, 1:14
PRELIMS
Antonio Carlos Junior defeated Simon Biyong via submission (rear-naked choke) — Round 1, 4:34
Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov defeated Jakob Nedoh via TKO (punches) — Round 1, 2:54
Brent Primus defeated Bruno Miranda via submission (rear-naked choke) — Round 2, 1:49
Gadzhi Rabadanov defeated Solomon Renfro via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Elvin Espinoza defeated Adam Piccolotti via KO (flying knee) - Round 3, 2:23
Marcelo Nunes defeated Jordan Heiderman via submission (armbar) - Round 1, 2:40