3 questions answered about the new 2024 PFL regular season
- Where will the PFL Regular Season take place?
- Which fighters are competing in the PFL regular season?
- When does the 2024 season official start?
By Amy Kaplan
The PFL will host its first PFL vs. Bellator card on Feb. 24 but it announced details for it's regular season as well. The regualr season of PFL is the traditional tournament style it's known for but will have some big names added and even a new weight class.
“The toughest test in MMA, The PFL Regular Season, just got tougher with the addition of stars from Bellator,” said PFL CEO Peter Murray via an official press release.
Here's what we know about the regualr season so far.
When does the PFL regular season start?
- April 4, 2024 - heavyweight and women’s flyweight divisions
- April 12, 2024 - Light heavyweight and lightweight divisions
- April 19, 2024 - Welterweight and featherweight divisions
Who will compete in the PFL regular season?
So far the complete list of athletes have not been revealed but PFL teased a few names for each division.
- Heavyweight: Ante Delija, former Bellator Interim heavyweight champion Valentin Moldavsky
- Light heavyweight: 2023 PFL light heavyweight champion Impa Kasanganay, PFL Europe light heavyweight champion Jakub Nedoh, Bellator light heavyweight champion Phil Davis
- Women's flyweight: Bellator flyweight champion Liz Carmouche, 2023 PFL Europe champion Dakota Ditcheva
- Lightweight: Clay Collard, former Bellator lightweight champion Patricky Pitbull
- Welterweight: Magomed Umalatov, former Bellator welterweight champion Andrey Koreshkov
- Featherweight: 2023 PFL champion Jesus Pinedo, Timur Khizriev
Where will each event take place?
The three first events for the regular season will take place across three US cities. The first event takes place at the Boeing Center in San Antonio, TX on April 4. The second at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas in April 12 and the thrid on April 19 at The Wintrust Arena in Chicago.
As always, the winner of each division becomes PFL champion and wins $1 million. The tickets for each show go on presale on Tuesday, Feb. 20 via the PFL newsletter.