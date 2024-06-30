Payton Talbott proves why he's a top prospect with brutal knockout, UFC fighters react (Video)
By Adam Stocker
On Saturday night at UFC 303, Payton Talbott defeated Yanis Ghemmouri via a brutal knockout in just 19 seconds. The knockout makes history as the second fastest in UFC bantamweight history. "I wanted to get more out of him. That's why I paused but he was out of it. I had to finish him... Electric, it feels like all of my dreams are coming true," said Talbott, who called for a fight with Adrian Yanez in his next fight. Yanez immediately replied on Twitter suggesting he would be interested in a potential fight.
As a (+1600) favorite, Talbott was expected to win. However, Talbott made it look even easier than that. Talbott suceeded in making knocking someone out look like the easiest thing to do.
Talbott landed a left jab followed by a straight right that landed flush on the button. The two-punch combination immediately dropped Ghemmouri. Talbott paused for a second before throwing a few more punches to earn the stoppage. After the fight was stopped Talbott attempted an impressive corkscrew flip but couldn't quite land the flip.
The 25-year-old Talbott improved to 9-0 with seven knockouts and one submission. Talbott has won all three of his fights inside of the UFC. Given his highlight reel potential, Talbott could be fasted-tracked up the ladder within the bantamweight division.
The UFC is always looking for new stars to push and put their promotional muscle behind. The UFC loves fighters that can bring fans out of their seats with explosive knockouts. Talbott is exactly what the UFC loves to turn into stars. It would not be surprising to see the UFC push Talbott in a similar manor as they did with current bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley, who also started his career with several highlight reel knockouts.
MMA fighters react to Talbott's 19 second knockout
Several former champions and contenders weighed in with their thoughts on Talbott. Every single one of them was extremely impressive. At the same time, several other fighters are already excited to see a potential Talbott and Yanez.