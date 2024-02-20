Paddy Pimblett's 2021 tweet is coming back to haunt him
By Amy Kaplan
What happens on the internet lasts forever and UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett is learning that the hard way.
In 2021, during a Twitter back-and-forth with Ilia Topuria, the pair got into a heated trash-talk session. At the time Topuria and Pimblett were both climbing the ranks of their respective divisions.
Topuria tweeted to Pimblett, "When you realize that you are not cut out for this, I can hire you as my cook's assistant."
What came next is having everyone cringing so hard for Pimblett.
Pimblett replied, "Don't worry mate I'll climb right above u in the rankings after about 2 fights cause ppl actually wanna see me fight! Ur a nobody & will continue to be a nobody! While I get sh*t done u will stay on the prelims while I'm on the main card."
Those words are coming back to haunt him. On Saturday Ilia Topuria shocked the world when he knocked out Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298 to make history as the new champion.
Topuria is also now the No. 5 pound-for-pound best in the UFC.
Meanwhile, Pimblett isn't even ranked.
Ilia Topuria inspires his followers after Alexander Volkanovski knockout: 'Trust in yourself, have faith, and work tirelessly because everything will come'
After the win, Topuria took to Twitter to inspire those who might be doubted in life.
"Many will say you can’t do it," he tweeted. "They will knock you down and doubt you. But remember, the only one you need to achieve anything is yourself. Trust in yourself, have faith, and work tirelessly because everything will come. It doesn’t matter where you come from if you know where you are going, and what’s in front of you is much more important than what’s behind you! Never ever give up. Just stand up and fight!"