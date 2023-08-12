ONE Championship offers to host Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg after Dana White shun
Chatri Sityodtong offers to do a UFC vs ONE Championship card with Mark Zuckerberg vs. Elon Musk as the main event.
By Amy Kaplan
On Friday, Elon Musk revealed that the UFC would not be involved in promoting his potential fight with Mark Zuckerberg, despite UFC president Dana White.
"The fight will be managed by my and Zuck’s foundations (not UFC)," he tweeted. "Livestream will be on this platform and Meta. Everything in camera frame will be ancient Rome, so nothing modern at all. I spoke to the PM of Italy and Minister of Culture. They have agreed on an epic location."
Zuckerberg then came out to make a statement refuting what Musk said and throwing another possible promoter into the mix.
“I love this sport and I’ve been ready to fight since the day Elon challenged me,” Zuckerberg said on Threads. “If he ever agrees on an actual date, you’ll hear it from me. Until then, please assume anything he says has not been agreed on.”
He went on to say, "Not holding my breath for Elon, but I'll share details on my next fight when I'm ready. When I compete, I want to do it in a way that puts a spotlight on the elite athletes at the top of the game. You do that by working with professional orgs like the UFC or ONE to pull this off well and create a great card."
Now, CEO Chatri Sityodtong has made an offer to Zuckerberg.
“Let’s do it, Mark!" Sityodtong replied to the Thread (h/t SCMP). "Or we could do a co-promotion to make it truly the biggest fighting event in history. My vote would be ONE vs UFC as main card, me vs Dana [White, UFC president] as co-main, and you vs Elon as main event."
He also said, “If Mark and Elon want to fight in the Colosseum in Italy, my team and I would love to make it happen.”
Sityodtong's grand idea is probably highly unliekly as the UFC has never been interested in cross promotion with other MMA organizations, but perhaps Sityodtong could swoop in and take over where White was hoping to be in charge.