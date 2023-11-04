ONE Championship bans coach, fighter for 6 months after post-win celebration incident (VIDEO)
Chatri Sityodtong banned two people who "breached security to confront Jonathan Haggerty.
By Amy Kaplan
On Friday night at ONE Fight Night 16, Jonathan Haggerty was celebrating his knockout win over Fabricio Andrade in the main event. It was a huge historic moment for Haggerty who had just won the vacant bantamweight kickboxing title and become a two-sport champ in the martial arts promotion.
But that moment was nearly ruined when Venum Training Camp co-owner Mehdi Zatout and fighter Alaverdi Ramazanov stormed the ring to confront Haggerty as he was enjoying his moment in the spotlight.
Ramazanov, a former fighter for ONE Championship took the microphone from commentator Mitch Chilson while the event was still streaming live to call out Haggerty.
“I want to say something. You see! He’s scared of me. Scared. Scared. Just tell me. Why are you scared of me?” Ramazanov said.
Haggerty took the microphone back and said, “I mean, this guy is just trying to get a fight, We’ve seen him on Instagram calling out Liam Harrison. We’ve seen him calling out everyone under the sun. I don’t know how he got in this ring but somebody get him out.”
Chatri Sityodtong says Alaverdi Ramazanov 'breached security' and showed 'unacceptable behavior'
According to The South China Morning Post, both men have been suspended from attending ONE Championship events for six months.
“ONE has suspended both Mehdi Zatout and Alaverdi Ramazanov for six months,” Chatri Sityodtong told the outlet. “They will not be allowed to attend ONE events during this time period, effective today."
Jonathan Haggerty calls Alaverdi Ramazanov 'A little bit of an idiot' for post-fight incident
Sityodtong also explained what happened that night saying, "After the main event, they breached security and forced themselves into the ring despite attempts by security to prevent them from doing so. It is unacceptable behavior and jeopardizes the safety of everyone in the stadium. I expect our athletes, coaches, managers, and everyone else to behave in a professional manner at all times towards ONE staff and to respect the rules and regulations employed by ONE. Safety is our highest priority."
After the fight Haggerty laughed the moment off asking SCMP, “Who the hell let him in the ring? He just looked like an idiot. A little bit of an idiot. I mean I get it, you’ve got to sell a fight. He’s got to do what he’s got to do. But there’s a time and a place and that time there, he looked like an idiot.”