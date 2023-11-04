ONE Fight Night 16 results (UPDATED LIVE)
All the results and highlights for ONE Championship's Friday night fight series.
By Amy Kaplan
ONE Championship is hosting another fight card this time from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video.
The card kicks off with MMA and then mixes between the sport along with grappling, Muay Thai and kickboxing. The card also plays host to two title fights.
In the main event is Jonathan Haggerty vs. Fabricio Andrade who are competing for the Bantamweight Kickboxing World Championship. In the co-main event we see Tye Ruotolo vs. Magomed Abdulkadirov for the Welterweight Submission Grappling World Championship.
American MMA fans may recognize the name Ben Tynan who is making his promotional debut.
ONE Fight Night 16 results
- Jonathan Haggerty defeated Fabricio Andrade via TKO, Round 2 - 4:57 (Bantamweight Kickboxing World Championship)
- Tye Ruotolo defeated Magomed Abdulkadirov via unanimous decision (Welterweight Submission Grappling World Championship)
- Seksan Or Kwanmuang defeated Karim Bennoui via unanimous decision (Muay Thai)
- Halil Amir defeated Ahmed Mujtaba via TKO, Round 1 - 5:00 (MMA)
- Sinsamut Klinmee defeated Mouhcine Chafi via unanimous decision (Muay Thai)
- Rui Botelho defeated Zhang Peimian via split decision (Kickboxing)
- Ayaka Miura defeated Meng Bo via submission (scarf hold Americana), Round 1 (MMA)
- Ben Tynan defeated Kang Ji Won via submission (head and arm choke), Round 3 - 1:22 (MMA)
- Cristina Morales defeated Anna Jaroonsak via TKO, Round 1 - 2:54 (Kickboxing)
- Lito Adiwang defeated Jeremy Miado via unanimous decision (MMA)