ONE Fight Night 16 results (UPDATED LIVE)

"Ayaka Lock"πŸ₯‹ "Zombie" taps out Meng Bo with her signature submission in Round 1!



Tune in to @PrimeVideo NOW to catch the rest of ONE Fight Night 16!#ONEFightNight16 | πŸ”΄ Live Now

πŸ‡ΊπŸ‡ΈπŸ‡¨πŸ‡¦ Watch live on Prime πŸ‘‰ https://t.co/BquajhnSBf

🌍 Live TV broadcast in 190+ countries… pic.twitter.com/imPcKNinWa