Olympian reveals she is 7 months pregnant after competing
By Amy Kaplan
A woman competed at the 2024 Olympics at seven months pregnant. Egypt's Nada Hafez was stunned when she revealed she competed in fencing just two months shy of giving birth.
"7 MONTHS PREGNANT OLYMPIAN!" she wrote in a post on Instagram. "What appears to you as two players on the podium, they were actually three! It was me, my competitor, & my yet-to-come to our world, little baby! My baby & I had our fair share of challenges, be it both physical & emotional. The rollercoaster of pregnancy is tough on its own, but having to fight to keep the balance of life & sports was nothing short of strenuous, however worth it. I’m writing this post to say that pride fills my being for securing my place in the round of 16! I’m lucky to have shared the trust of my husband @ibrahimihab11 and that of my family to be able to come this far. This specific Olympics was different; Three times *Olympian* but this time carrying a little Olympian one!"
This is the third time she's competed in the Olympics but the first time she's done it while baking a human being. She made it to the top 16, of 64 fencers but lost to Korea's Jeon Hayoung with a final score of 15-7. France's Manon Apithy-Brunet won gold and Sara Balzer won silver, while Ukraine's Olga Kharlan won bronze.
