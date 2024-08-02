Olympian reveals she is 7 months pregnant after competing

🇪🇬Nada Hafez made the last 16 in sabre fencing today in Paris by defeating the No.7 seed.



She then lost to the No.10 seed Jeon Hayoung.



After exiting the competion, Nada has revealed that she was competing while 7 months pregnant!!!! Mad respect!#Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/0OfzIQTWIP