Where are the 2024 Olympics?

OLYMPICS 3 PHOTO. https://images2.minutemediacdn.com/image/upload/v1720378158/images/voltaxMediaLibrary/mmsport/505/01j278etjsw718a6w88y.png. Is Muay Thai at the Olympics?. https://images2.minutemediacdn.com/image/upload/v1720378333/images/voltaxMediaLibrary/mmsport/505/01j278m5p8gx4gc1gf44.png. Which boxer has the most medals?. https://images2.minutemediacdn.com/image/upload/v1720378251/images/voltaxMediaLibrary/mmsport/505/01j278hms77kc7exdt18.png. What sports are at Olympics?