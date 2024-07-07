Where are the 2024 Olympics?
The 2024 Summer Olympics are fast approaching, and the best of the best around the world will all come together to represent their nations. The Games are one of the most anticipated events in sports and, as a result, they get a lot of eyes on them.
The last Olympic Games took place in Tokyo, Japan in 2021. That event was initially supposed to take place in 2020 but, with the global pandemic delaying everything, the Tokyo 2020 event ended up being delayed by a year. The 2024 edition of the event will see the Games get back on track. Several sports will be featured in the 2024 Summer Olympics.
Sports programmes include:
- Aquatics (artistic swimming, diving, marathon swimming, swimming, and water polo)
- Archery
- Athletics
- Badminton
- Basketball (5vs5 and 3vs3)
- Boxing
- Breaking (breakdance)
- Canoeing (slalom and sprint)
- Cycling (BMX freestyle, BMX racing, mountain biking, road, and track)
- Equestrian (dressage, eventing, and jumping)
- Fencing
- Field hockey
- Football
- Golf
- Gymnastics (artistic, rhythmic, and trampoline)
- Handball
- Judo
- Modern pentathlon
- Rowing
- Rugby sevens
- Sailing
- Shooting
- Skateboarding
- Sport climbing
- Surfing
- Table tennis
- Taekwondo
- Tennis
- Triathlon
- Volleyball (volleyball and beach volleyball)
- Weightlifting
- Wrestling (freestyle and Greco-Roman)
A majority of these sports were already included in the Olympic Games but the 2024 event saw the introduction of new ones. This includes breaking (breakdance), skateboarding, sport climbing, and surfing. With all the plans in place, there is only one question remaining: Where are the 2024 Olympics?
The 2024 Summer Olympics are taking place in France. Specifically, the games are taking place in the nation's capital city of Paris. The opening ceremony, which takes place on Friday, July 26 will emanate from the Jardins du Trocadéro and the Seine. The closing ceremony will take place on Sunday, August 11 from the Stade de France.
The six candidate cities were Hamburg (Germany), Boston (USA), Budapest (Hungary), Rome (Italy), Los Angeles (USA), and Paris (France). The latter was ultimately the city that was voted for unanimously. Most of the events in the Olympics will be held in Paris and its metropolitan region. This includes the neighboring cities of Saint-Denis, Le Bourget, Nanterre, Versailles, and Vaires-sur-Marne.
There will also be various participating national Olympic committees. These are the countries expected to partake:
- Afghanistan
- Albania
- Algeria
- Andorra
- Angola
- Antigua and Barbuda
- Argentina
- Armenia
- Aruba
- Australia
- Austria
- Azerbaijan
- Bahamas
- Bahrain
- Bangladesh
- Barbados
- Belgium
- Belize
- Benin
- Bermuda
- Bhutan
- Bolivia
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Botswana
- Brazil
- British Virgin Islands
- Bulgaria
- Burkina Faso
- Burundi
- Cambodia
- Cameroon
- Canada
- Cape Verde
- Cayman Islands
- Central African Republic
- Chad
- Chile
- China
- Colombia
- Comoros
- Cook Islands
- Costa Rica
- Croatia
- Cuba
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic
- Democratic Republic of the Congo
- Denmark
- Djibouti
- Dominica
- Dominican Republic
- East Timor
- Ecuador
- Egypt
- El Salvador
- Eritrea
- Estonia
- Ethiopia
- Fiji
- Finland
- France
- Gabon
- The Gambia
- Georgia
- Germany
- Ghana
- Great Britain
- Greece
- Grenada
- Guam
- Guatemala
- Guinea
- Guinea-Bissau
- Guyana
- Haiti
- Honduras
- Hong Kong
- Hungary
- Iceland
- India
- Individual Neutral Athletes
- Indonesia
- Iran
- Iraq
- Ireland
- Israel
- Italy
- Ivory Coast
- Jamaica
- Japan
- Jordan
- Kazakhstan
- Kenya
- Kiribati
- Kosovo
- Kuwait
- Kyrgyzstan
- Laos
- Latvia
- Lebanon
- Lesotho
- Liberia
- Libya
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Madagascar
- Malawi
- Malaysia
- Maldives
- Mali
- Malta
- Marshall Islands
- Mauritania
- Mauritius
- Mexico
- Federated States of Micronesia
- Moldova
- Monaco
- Mongolia
- Montenegro
- Morocco
- Mozambique
- Myanmar
- Namibia
- Nepal
- Netherlands
- New Zealand
- Nicaragua
- Niger
- Nigeria
- North Korea
- North Macedonia
- Norway
- Oman
- Pakistan
- Palestine
- Panama
- Papua New Guinea
- Paraguay
- Peru
- Philippines
- Poland
- Portugal
- Puerto Rico
- Qatar
- Refugee Olympic Team
- Republic of the Congo
- Romania
- Rwanda
- Saint Lucia
- Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
- Samoa
- San Marino
- Saudi Arabia
- Senegal
- Serbia
- Singapore
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Solomon Islands
- South Africa
- South Korea
- South Sudan
- Spain
- Sri Lanka
- Sudan
- Suriname
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Syria
- Chinese Taipei
- Tajikistan
- Tanzania
- Thailand
- Togo
- Tonga
- Trinidad and Tobago
- Tunisia
- Turkey
- Turkmenistan
- Tuvalu
- Uganda
- Ukraine
- United Arab Emirates
- United States
- Uruguay
- Uzbekistan
- Vanuata
- Venezuela
- Vietnam
- Virgin Islands
- Yemen
- Zambia
- Zimbabwe
The 2024 Summer Olympics run from Friday, July 26 until Sunday, 11 August.