Noche UFC: Raul Rosas Jr. returns with 54 second knockout of Terrence Mitchell (Video)
After his first professional loss Raul Rosas Jr. stops Terrence Mitchell in 54 seconds.
By Adam Stocker
Raul Rosas Jr. defeated Terrence Mitchell via KO (punches), Round 1 - 0:54 at Noche UFC on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV.
"Last fight, no excuses, I know I'm better than that. I had to come back in a big way... I just knew I had to let them hands fly, so I did," said Rosas Jr.
The two fighters immediately sprinted out of their corners and started throwing bombs. Rosas Jr. landed a massive left that dropped Mitchell. Initially, it looked like the fight would be stop but Mitchell was able to recovery, momentarily. Rosas Jr. jumped on top of him and started reigning down strikes. Mitchell gave up his back and allowed Rosas Jr. to keep landing strikes, eventually forcing referee Mark Smith to stop the fight.
Rosas Jr. does not turn 19 years old until next month. One of the youngest fighters in UFC history, Rosas Jr. won his first fight in the promotion at UFC 282, submitting Jay Perrin. In his second fight, Rosas Jr. lost to Christian Rodriguez by unanimous decision.
Mitchell made his UFC debut in his previous fight, losing to Cameron Saaiman by first round knockout. The loss snapped an 11 fight winning streak for Mitchell.