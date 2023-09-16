Noche UFC live stream: Watch Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko free online
On Sept. 16, live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, the UFC hosts an iconic event for the first time in the promotion's history. Noche UFC, aligned with Mexico's independence day weekend, could become a staple for years to come, especially as Mexico continues to make waves in the MMA world.
Women's flyweight champion Alexa Grasso (16-3), the UFC's lone-standing Mexican champion, puts her belt on the line for the very first time in a rematch against the competitor she took it from, pound-for-pound great Valentina Shevchenko (23-4).
After picking up the belt over Shevchenko in early March 2023 during UFC 285, she'll be looking to show the world that her upset victory was not a one-off performance but rather an indication of the level she can reach. Shevchenko will be looking to regain her belt, a belt she held for close to five years and defended seven times, to cement her legacy as one of the greatest to ever do it.
With a total of seven fighters of Mexican heritage competing throughout the 11 scheduled bouts, expect the T-Mobile Arena to be packed full of fans cheering on their Latino fighters every time they make their walk towards the Octagon.
At FanSided MMA, we do not condone or promote the use of illegal streams or downloading pirated content. We also understand that not everyone has the privilege to pay for subscriptions on top of subscriptions. Some fans may not even have access to a reliable network provider depending on where in the world they are in.
You'd be lucky to hear that you can find streaming services online for free with a quick google search. If that fails, you can always head to r/MMA, the official MMA subreddit on Reddit.com. Be advised, these sites are never the safest for your streaming device of choice. You are clicking completely at your own risk.