Noche UFC: Jack Della Maddalena gets split decision over Kevin Holland
Jack Della Maddalena extends his winning streak to 16 with a win over Kevin Holland in the co-main event at Noche UFC.
By Adam Stocker
Jack Della Maddalena defeated Kevin Holland via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28), at Noche UFC on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV.
"Pretty much exactly what I expected. He got me talking a lot. Thanks for all the boos, I appreciate it," said Della Maddalena.
Della Maddalena landed a strong leg kick and then landed a combination to push Holland back. Holland responded with a leg kick, a body kick, and a jab. The two fighters continued to trade in the center of the cage. Della Maddalena landed another series of punches to back Holland up. Holland came back with a series of kicks and punches. Holland landed more leg and body kicks before landing a big counter. The second round saw more of the same as the two traded kicks and strikes. Della Maddalena landed an overhand right which was one of the best punches of the round. Holland attempted to get Della Maddalena to the ground but failed on both attempts.
Della Maddalena started the third round with a pair of right hands. The two fighters continued to trade. Della Maddalena continued to land the more powerful strikes but Holland appeared to land more strikes. Della Maddalena landed a sharp left hook. Despite the high output, the crowd started booing both fighters for the final minute of the round.
Holland entered the Octagon as the UFC's 13th ranked welterweight, one spot ahead of Della Maddalena. In his last two fights, Holland scored finishes over Michael Chiesa and Santiago Ponzinibbio.
Della Maddalena lost his first two professional fights but his next 15 fights as he entered the fight on Saturday. In his previous four UFC fights, Della Maddalena has won four bonuses, three performance bonuses and winning fight of the night in his last fight against Bassil Hafez.