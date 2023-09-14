Noche UFC full betting odds
Here's how the oddsmakers have the Noche UFC rematch between Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko going, plus lines for the rest of the card.
The UFC's premiere Noche UFC event is just around the corner. On Sept. 16, live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, the UFC hosts an event on Mexican independence day weekend with a main event to suit.
Mexico's only current champion in the UFC, Alexa Grasso (16-3), puts her flyweight title on the line when she faces former champion Valentina Shevchenko (23-4) in a rematch from UFC 285. Grasso will be looking to keep a hold of her newly won belt and show her shocking upset over Shevchenko in March 2023 was not a fluke.
With Noche UFC potentially being historic for multiple reasons, it will be difficult for fight fans not to check out odds for what could become a staple in the company for years to come. Grasso comes into her first title defense as a slight underdog, although at +154, it is much closer line than when the two met earlier in the year. Grasso was a +450 underdog in that one, making her victory one of the biggest betting upsets of the year.
There are close fights for bettors to choose from as well as massive underdogs that could entice any UFC fan to drop a few hopeful dollars on them. Below, you'll find all the odds for Noche UFC. Make sure to head over to DraftKings.com closer to the event in case of line changes and potential prop bets.
All betting odds for Noche UFC
MAIN CARD - 10 p.m ET / 7 p.m PT - ESPN+
- Alexa Grasso (+154) vs. Valentina Shevchenko (-185)
- Kevin Holland (+124) vs. Jack Della Maddalena (-148)
- Raul Rosas Jr. (-750) vs. Terrence Mitchell (+525)
- Daniel Zellhuber (-278) vs. Christos Giagos (+225)
- Fernando Padilla (-250) vs. Kyle Nelson (+205)
PRELIMS - 7 p.m ET / 4 p.m PT - ESPN+
- Lupita Godinez (-440) vs. Elise Reed (+340)
- Roman Kopylov (-355) vs. Josh Fremd (+280)
- Edgar Cháirez (-250) vs. Daniel Lacerda (+205)
- Tracy Cortez (-125) vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius (+105)
- Charlie Campbell (-455) vs. Alex Reyes (+350)
- Josefine Knutsson (-600) vs. Marnic Mann (+440)