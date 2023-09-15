Noche UFC: Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko weigh-in results
Live from Las Vegas, Nevada, the official Noche UFC weigh-in results can be found here as the fighters hit the scale.
By Rami Hanna
The UFC is back in Las Vegas with a huge rematch to headline their celebration of Mexican Independence Day as a variety of Mexican fighters will also compete on the fight card.
Noche UFC will feature 11 bouts, with the women's flyweight championship on the line. In the main event, Alexa Grasso will defend her gold in a rematch against Valentina Shevchenko, the same woman that Grasso submitted this past March at UFC 285 to become the first Mexican woman to win a UFC championship.
The co-main event will be a welterweight bout between the No. 14 ranked Jack Della Maddalena and his opponent, the No. 13 ranked Kevin Holland. Maddalena is on a 15-fight winning streak. Holland's captured back-to-back finishes in his last two bouts.
A couple of other Mexican fighters are set to compete this Saturday too, including Raul Rosas Jr, Daniel Zellhuber, Fernando Padilla, Lupita Godinez, Edgar Cháirez, and Tracy Cortez. All 11 of these fights are set to go down on Saturday, September 16 in bouts that could shift the standings in each division.
Ahead of the action on Saturday night, the last step is the official Noche UFC weigh-ins. Here are the official weigh-in results from all 22 fighters set to compete live from Las Vegas, Nevada.
Main card
Alexa Grasso (124.5) vs. Valentina Shevchenko (124.5)
Kevin Holland (170.5) vs. Jack Della Maddalena (171)
Raul Rosas (135) Jr. vs. Terrence Mitchell (135.5)
Daniel Zellhuber (156) vs. Christos Giagos (156)
Fernando Padilla (145.5) vs. Kyle Nelson (146)
Preliminary Card
Loopy Godinez (116) vs. Elise Reed (115.5)
Roman Kopylov (185.5) vs. Josh Fremd (185.5)
Edgar Chairez (126) vs. Daniel Lacerda (125.5)
Tracy Cortez (126) vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius (125.5)
Alex Reyes (155.5) vs. Charlie Campbell (155)
Josefine Knutsson (115.5) vs. Marnic Mann (115)