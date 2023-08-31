LOOK: Nick Diaz looks jacked in recent Instagram photos with Derrick Lewis
Nick Diaz and Derrick Lewis training together is the collab we never knew we needed.
By Amy Kaplan
Who had Nick Diaz and Derrick Lewis training together on their MMA Bingo card?
We sure didn't. But, according to a recent collection of photos shared by Diaz, that's exactly what's happening.
The photos, shared on Aug. 30 were simply captioned, "Working" and showed an absolutely shredded shirtLess Diaz and a photo of him and Lewis on a run.
Also in the photos are Chris Hernandez and Kevin Mubenga.
Diaz last fought at UFC 266 in 2021, but lost to Robbie Lawler. In March 2023, Diaz said he was hoping for another fight, and it seems like this training is proving he's taking things seriously.
“I’m asking to fight as soon as possible,” Diaz told an Inside Fighting reporter, who joked he should face Jon Jones. “Not Jon Jones though… yeah, something like that [Israel Adesanya or Alex Pereira]. I always want to fight the best, you know? Not coming at Jon Jones or anything.”
MMA Twitter absolutely loved seeing Derrick Lewis and Nick Diaz training together
Lewis is coming off a spectacular win over Marcos Rogério de Lima at UFC 291 in July. He finished Rogério de Lima in just 33 seconds. That was his first win since 2021 having suffered three losses in a row previously.