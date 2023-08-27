NHL star says he 'felt like Conor McGregor' during on-ice fight (Video)
Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk says he felt like Conor McGregor during an on-ice fight in December.
By Amy Kaplan
The Conor McGregor effect is still going strong.
One example of that is when other sports stars begin to emulate the former UFC champion.
One of those athletes is Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk. The NHL star says that he felt like he was McGregor when recalling a brutal on-ice fight between him and New York Rangers captain Jacob Trouba in December at Madison Square Garden.
"I'm not going to lie to you, I felt like [Conor] McGregor. It was a pretty unbelievable feeling I'm not going to lie to you," Tkachuk said on the Dropping The Glovespodcast.
"Center stage of MSG, that was something I'll never forget. I was at the end of my shift and was actually skating to get off the ice and he asked me 'can you give me one' and I was like alright sure. I was actually thinking 'this was pretty cool'."
McGregor found a historic fight at Madison Square Garden where he defeated Eddie Alvarez to become the UFC's first-ever double champion.
Watch the Brady Tkachuk and Jacob Trouba fight below
According to The Express, the fight was Tkachuk's 22 and Trouba's 14th.
Tkachuk isn't the first person who said they were inspired by McGregor. Just this week a boxer Prince Naseem Hamed channeled McGregor's famous line "I'm not here to take part, I'm here to take over" after he won his boxing fight on Saturday.