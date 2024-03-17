Nate Diaz tweets support for Conor McGregor shocking literally everyone
Nate Diaz wants to see Conor McGregor back in the Octagon in 2024.
Nate Diaz supported his two-time rival Conor McGregor amidst the former UFC titleholder's ongoing hiatus from the Octagon.
McGregor, who has recently expressed frustration with the UFC's handling of his planned comeback, hasn't fought since UFC 264. Diaz took to Twitter to encourage the UFC to re-engage with McGregor for a return.
"This was me for years before Conor even got here they want u to die before u get out these contracts," Diaz tweeted. "It's up to u to make something pop no on gonna help you but you. Free Conor it's at pattys day in this b****."
Diaz's support for McGregor shocked some fans after their checkered history. After two beef-driven fights inside the Octagon, Diaz and McGregor have continued to poke each other on social media in recent years.
"Can’t believe my eyes right now," a fan replied to the tweet. Another fan wrote, "I love you and Connors dysfunctional friendship! Real Gs." A third fan tweeted, "I love the respect even though there may be some differences between the two of you. Game recognises game."
Diaz parted ways with the UFC in 2022 after a win against Tony Ferguson at UFC 279. The victory came after months of publically expressed frustration from Diaz when it came to the UFC's delay in booking a fight for him.
Nate Diaz supports Conor McGregor amidst recent trilogy talks
Despite his complicated relationship with the UFC brass, Diaz has expressed interest in eventually returning to the Octagon. He's set to face Jorge Masvidal in his professional boxing return on June 1.
It's been a long road back to the Octagon for McGregor, who shattered his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. He's expected to face Michael Chandler for his UFC comeback, although nothing has been formally booked as of this writing.
Diaz's public support for McGregor comes amidst some discussions about a trilogy between the two stars. McGregor recently touted the Diaz trilogy as part of his multiple-fight plan for his UFC comeback.
Diaz earned the biggest win of his career when he submitted McGregor on 11 days' notice at UFC 196. In an immediate rematch at UFC 202, McGregor squeaked out a majority decision win in one of the UFC's all-time classic fights.
Diaz and McGregor's rivalry has contributed to both fighters' rise to superstardom during their careers. A trilogy would likely be one of the most profitable events in UFC history. UFC CEO Dana White has hinted that he wants to see McGregor in a full fight camp before booking him for a fight. McGregor is in the middle of promoting the Road House remake, his acting debut alongside Jake Gyllenhaal.
McGregor and Chandler competed as opposing coaches on The Ultimate Fighter 31, with an expected fight announcement at season's end. But, as of this writing, the fight continues to be in a holding pattern.
Despite their heated rivalry, Diaz isn't afraid to give McGregor support and credit when it's due, especially as fans continue to be frustrated with McGregor's ongoing absence from fighting.