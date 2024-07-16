Nate Diaz suing Fanmio, Julianna Pena vs. Kayla Harrison & Khamzat Chimaev's return
By Amy Kaplan
I'll be breaking down the news from around the combat sports world and giving you my take on it in this new daily column. Check back every morning to see the biggest or most obscure headlines and what I think about them below.
Nate Diaz is suing Fanmio for $9 million
Nate Diaz defeated Jorge Masvidal on July 6 but less than two weeks later he claims he hasn't been paid the $9 million the promotion still owes him. Fanmio denies those claims.
This could get really ugly. Apparently, Diaz says the Fanmio CEO told him the fight didn't make as much as they thought it would and therefore he couldn't pay him or his "wife might divorce him." There's no way I am going to take sides without hearing all the evidence but it certainly looks bad for Fanmio right now. Diaz isn't the type to make things up.
Julianna Pena accuses Kayla Harrison of PED
Former UFC champion Julianna Pena accused Kayla Harrison of PED use while she was a guest on The MMA Hour. Harrison fired back reminding Pena that she's been tested since a teen due to her Olympic career.
Pena is a bully plain and simple. This is not the first time she's accused a potential opponent of PEDs. She seems to be insecure about her own abilities and is setting up her excuse in case she loses.
Khamzat Chimaev announces his comeback
Khamzat Chimaev has revealed that he intendes to come back for UFC 308. "Most likely [my return will happen] in October in Abu Dhabi. The opponent is not yet known, but I would like to fight for the title," he told Match TV. "I have seven fights, seven victories. There is no fighter in the UFC who has won seven fights without fighting for the belt. Dana White constantly says different things, but we are negotiating."
I'm happy to hear that Chimaev feels well enough to fight again. His health issues have concerned me for a while. But he's dreaming if he thinks he will get a title shot after his extended absence and a short notice pull out. If the return is hinging on the title shot we may never see him fight again.