Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal salaries, a Joanna Jedrzejczyk return & Khamzat Chimaev scam
By Amy Kaplan
I'll be breaking down the news from around the combat sports world and giving you my take on it in this new daily column. Check back every morning to see the biggest or most obscure headlines and what I think about them below.
Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal salaries revealed
Ahead of the rematch between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal, the CSAC released the purse information for the entire card. According to numbers, here's what the top three fights are making.
Nate Diaz: $500,000
Jorge Masvidal: $300,000
Daniel Jacobs: $100,000
Shane Mosley Jr.: $160,000
Chris Avila: $210,000
Anthony Pettis: $350,000
It's refreshing to see fihters purses revealed. We used to see them all the time but then most US states made them private information. California is one of the states that still considers them public information. The salaries are about what I would have expected, though I am a bit surprised that Diaz and Masvidal are not making a more even amount. A $200,000 margin is pretty significant.
Joanna Jedrzejczyk reveals what could get her out of retirement
Former UFC champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk was just inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame but she said there's one thing that could entice her to come out of retirement and that's the BMF title. “I was like, ‘So, Hunter what do you think about me fighting for the female BMF belt,’ and he was like, ‘No, you don’t need more titles.’ … If they create the BMF for women, I want to be the first. I would come out of my retirement to fight for the BMF belt. Let’s go,"
It was in fact me who fist mentioned her name as the BMF title holder when I was talking with Marc Coleman and Dana White some months ago. It's nice to see she is interested in it and there's no one more deserving of it than she. I hope the UFC does decide to do a women's BMF title because there's quite a few women who foot that bill (Amanda Nunes for one). Let's start a petition and get Jedrzejczyk back to the UFC.
Khamzat Chimaev accused of crypto scam
This week Khamzat Chimaev was embroiled in a scandal and has been accused of participating in a ‘crypto rug pull’ after encouraging his followers to buy a new Solana-based memecoin called Smash. According to MMAmania, less than 24 hours after he was seen shilling the memecoin, "there was a massive sell-off resulting in SMASH dropping over 91% of its value to 0.004 SOL ($0.53) per token."
To be totally honest, I don't know anything about crypto stuff, it's all seemed like a scam to me from the jump so I want no part of it. But it also would not shock me if Chimaev was paid to promote and had no idea there was going to be the sale the following day. He might have just been a pawn in the bigger scam. I hope that's all it is anyway. But let this be a lesson, let's just stick to "real" money from now on.