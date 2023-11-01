Nate Diaz claims Jake Paul won't fight in MMA until 2025
Nate Diaz responds to Donn Davis' claims, says Jake Paul isn't MMA ready yet.
By Amy Kaplan
Nate Diaz and Jake Paul already boxed and were supposed to do MMA next but it's a he-said-she-said about why that hasn't been booked yet.
On Wed. Nov. 1, Diaz took to Twitter to respond to comments that PFL made earlier in the week.
"This f*cker talkin like he wants to fight," he tweeted. "I’m ready to fight tonite this b*tch ain’t ready til 2025."
This tweet is likely in response to comments that PFL founder Donn Davis made on The MMA Hour earlier this week.
Davis accused Diaz of avoiding the MMA fight, going so far as to say he's "hiding" from the challenge.
“If we could ever put together Jake vs. Nate, if Nate would stop weaseling out and complaining about that MMA fight with Jake. I respect Nate, he’s the people’s champ, he’s a man’s man, he’s stand up as all stand-up," Davis said of the potential fight. “But, he said, ‘I’ll do it in the PFL SmartCage two minutes after the [Paul boxing fight], he’s got a standing offer of between $10 and $15 million, and he’s hiding behind a rock,” Davis continued. “$10-15 million, biggest payday of his life. He gets beat by Jake ... and he’s hiding behind a rock.”
Someone isn't telling the whole truth.
It does seem like Diaz would prefer a boxing rematch, and Paul is scheduled to fight on Dec. 15 and so far has no opponent. It's clear that PFL at least wants Diaz for an MMA fight.
We'll se if we ever get that rematch.