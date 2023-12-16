Natan Levy accuses Belal Muhammad of 'trying to take Israeli flag' from fan, other gym slights
Natan Levy says Belal Muhammad tried to take an Israeli flag from a fan in Las Vegas this week.
By Amy Kaplan
Natan Levy called out Belal Muhammad on Twitter for allegedly trying to take an Israeli flag from a fan at the Palms Casino in Las Vegas on Friday night.
The Israeli fighter took to social media blasting the Palestinian-American fighter for not just the slight to fan but also for allegedly blocking him booking mat time at the UFC Performance Institute.
"@bullyb170 is not fighting for a title anytime soon So he’s getting his ego boost trying to take an Israeli flag from a fan at the Palms last night, he was about to punch him too but someone from his team got between them," Levy wrote. "Pretty embarrassing stuff considering he had at least 50lbs on the guy he tried to attack but he shit himself when Strickland wanted to spar at the PI, He even asked the PI staff to not let me book mat space when he was there just 2 days ago. You definitely live up to the nickname, a Bully = a coward."
Levy was at the Palms cornering his friend and teammate, fellow Israeli Ilay Barzilay during his LFA 173 fight at the casino.
Muhammad was the back-up fighter for the UFC 296 main event between Leon Edwards and Colby Covington but he wasn't needed as both men made weight and were cleared to fight.
Levy and Muhammad have been outspoken in their support differing sides of the conflict occurring in Gaza.
FanSided MMA reached out to Muhammad for comment but at press time, received no response back. We'll update if Muhammad responds to the allegations.