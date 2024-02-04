Nassourdine Imavov bests Roman Dolidze, beefs with Chris Curtis (Video)
- Nassourdine Imavov defeated Roman Dolidze at UFC Vegas 85
- Their fight was full of controversy
- Watch the highlights and see what MMA Twitter is saying
By Adam Stocker
Nassourdine Imavov defeated Roman Dolidze via majority decision (49–44, 47–47, 48–46), at UFC Vegas 85 on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV.
"I was very comfortable during the fight. I thought I was going to get the finish. I got a little bit tired so I'm sorry I didn't get the finish. I knew my striking was my biggest advantage. I'm sorry to my coaches. They wanted me to throw more jabs but I hurt my hand," said Imavov who called for a fight against the former middleweight champion Sean Strickland.
During the middle of the fight, Imavov got into a verbal spat with Chris Curtis, who was in the corner of Dolidze. Daniel Cormier ended his post-fight interview by asking Imavov about the incident.
"He talks too much. When he was in the cage with me he did nothing. He complained about a headbutt. If he wants to fight with me, he can get into the cage. Huge respect to Dolidze, he took a head kick and kept coming. If it was Chris Curtis he would have been out."
Fighters took to social media to share their thoughts on the fight.
After the fight ended, Curtis and Imavov got into it though the chage flipping each other off and yelling insults which stemmed from their fight which ended in a no contest last year.