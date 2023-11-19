Muhammad Ali family tree
Muhammad Ali is "The Greatest" and, although he is no longer around, he has an extensive family keeping his name alive. Here is all you need to know about Muhammad Ali's family.
Muhammad Ali was and is the greatest of all time, and that is widely agreed upon. Ali's impact was felt in all of combat sports and even extended beyond the boxing ring.
For many, Ali simply was one of the most pivotal sports figures of all time. Perhaps no other fighter in all of combat sports history has become synonymous with greatness like Ali has.
Formerly known as Cassius Clay, Ali was a professional boxer between 1960 and 1981, and he quickly became known as one of the best boxers of all time. During that time, Ali had over 60 professional bouts.
Though Ali passed away on June 3, 2016, his legacy continues to live on in the world of sports and beyond. The Ali name continues to live on through his wives, children, and even grandchildren. Here is all you need to know about the Ali clan.
Muhammad Ali's wives
Ali was married a total of four times throughout his life. His first marriage came when Ali was only 22 years old.
Ali's first wife was singer and model Sonji Roi, with the two having a short-lived marriage between 1964 and 1966. Roi passed away in 2005 at the age of 59.
Ali then went on to marry Belinda Boyd in 1967 before the two ultimately got a divorce in 1977. Following their marriage, Boyd changed her name to Khalilah Camacho Ali, and she is credited as an actress, author, and humanitarian.
Veronica Porché was the third of Ali's wives, and the two were married between 1977 and 1986. Porché made a name for herself as an actress and model.
Ali's fourth and final wife was Yolanda Williams, who he was with from 1986 until his death. Nicknamed "Lonnie", Williams would be the one to play the most crucial role in Ali's life as the pair were close friends from early on and she was also his business partner.
Muhammad Ali's children
Ali's first marriage to Roi produced no children. Following that relationship, Ali would go on to father at least nine children with five different women.
With Boyd, Ali had four children. Rapper and comedian Maryum "May May" Ali was born in 1968, twins Jamillah (actress) and Rasheda Ali (writer and public speaker) were born in 1970, as well as film producer Muhammad Ali Jr., who was born in 1972.
During his marriage to Boyd, Ali had extramarital affairs which resulted in the birth of Miya in 1972 and Khaliah in 1974. Both Miya and Khaliah had different mothers; namely Patricia Harvell and Wanda Bolton respectively.
Ali's third marriage (with Porché) produced two children. Hana was born in 1976 and she is a make-up artist and author, she is married to Bellator middleweight contender Kevin Casey. Laila was born in 1977, and she might be the most well-known child of Ali as she followed in his footsteps to become an undefeated, multiple-titleholder boxer competing between 1999 and 2007.
In his fourth and final marriage, Ali had no biological children with Williams. Instead, the pair adopted a five-month-old baby boy by the name of Asaad Amin in 1986. Amin is making a name for himself as a baseball coach and multimedia content producer at the University of Louisville.
Muhammad Ali's grandchildren
Ali's children have gone on to produce grandchildren for the Ali bloodline. Some of them are already in the spotlight following in their grandfather's footsteps.
Biaggio Ali Walsh and Nico Ali Walsh are the children of Rasheda Ali and Bob Walsh. The two are already competing in combat sports.
Nico is a professional boxer who made his pro debut in 2021. Competing in the middleweight division, Nico has had 10 fights in his career. Nico has often paid tribute to his grandfather in his boxing bouts, making his professional debut wearing white Everlast shorts that were passed down to him by his grandfather.
Biaggio previously was a football player before switching over to the world of mixed martial arts. He currently is signed to and competes for the PFL as an amateur in the lightweight division, and is considered one of the top prospects in the world of MMA.