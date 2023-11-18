MMA Twitter wants UFC call-up after Patchy Mix submits Sergio Pettis (Video)
See how the MMA community reacted to Patchy Mix defeating Sergio Pettis to become undisputed bantamweight champion at Bellator 301.
After a spectacular rise over the past few years, Patchy Mix now gets to hold Bellator gold.
Mix submitted Sergio Pettis in the co-main event of Bellator 301 to become the new undisputed Bellator bantamweight champion.
Mix took control in the opening round of the fight, getting the upper hand in the grappling battle early. He also notably landed a few knees to the body.
And it didn't take Mix long to sink in a submission attempt, getting to Pettis's back in the second round and locking in a rear-naked choke, forcing the tapout.
Twitter reacts to Sergio Pettis vs. Patchy Mix
Mix had a highly successful run over the course of the Bellator Bantamweight Grand Prix, defeating former champion Kyoji Horiguchi and stunning with a submission of Magomed Magomedov. This led him to the $1 million final, which saw him knock out Raufeon Stots to become the interim Bellator bantamweight champion and win the tournament.
Prior to tonight, Mix had a previous shot at the Bellator bantamweight championship, coming up just short in a fight with Juan Archuleta for the then-vacant world title at Bellator 246 in September 2020.
Pettis, in fact, was the one who defeated Archuleta to win the bantamweight title at Bellator 258. Pettis retained the title twice prior to tonight, pulling off a comeback knockout of Horiguchi and a decision over Patricio "Pitbull" Freire at Bellator 272 and Bellator 297, respectively.