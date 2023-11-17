Bellator 301 results
Bellator 301 takes place on Friday, November 17 live from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. Here are the results from the event.
Bellator returns to Chicago, Illinois with an exciting PPV that fight fans will not want to miss. Live from the Wintrust Arena, Bellator puts on 15 fights for their sixth trip to 'Chi-Town', headlined by two title fights.
The main event will witness Yaroslav Amosov defending his welterweight title against no. 3-ranked Jason Jackson. Still undefeated in his professional career, Amosov puts it all on the line as he comes face-to-face with a challenger that is determined to end 2023 adorned with Bellator gold.
The co-main event of the evening will be a unification bout to crown the one and only true King of the bantamweights. Sergio Pettis and Patchy Mix walk into the cage as champion and interim champion respectively but, following their match, only one will leave the arena still a champion.
Opening up the main card will be the Bellator Lightweight World Grand Prix semi-final bout which pits Patricky Pitbull up against Alexandr Shabliy. Pitbull is a former champion whilst Shabliy remains undefeated since signing with the promotion in early 2021, making this quite the explosive affair.
12 other fights are set to take place on the Bellator 301 card, rounding out the action to produce an exciting fight night for fans all around the world.
Bellator 301 results
Bellator 301 Main card
Jason Jackson defeated Yaroslav Amosov via KO (punches) - Round 3, 2:08
Patchy Mix defeated Sergio Pettis via submission (rear-naked choke) - Round 2, 1:51 - For the undisputed bantamweight title
Raufeon Stots defeated Danny Sabatello via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
A.J. McKee defeated Sidney Outlaw via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Alexander Shabliy defeated Patricky Pitbull via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45)
Bellator 301 Prelim card
Archie Colgan defeated Pieter Buist via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Denise Kielholtz defeated Sumiko Inaba via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Timur Khizriev defeated Justin Gonzales via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Keri Anne Taylor-Melendez defeated Sabriye Sengul via submission (guillotine choke) - Round 2, 2:06
Matheus Mattos defeated Richard Palencia via submission (rear-naked choke) - Round 2, 3:20
Ramazan Kuramagomedov defeated Randall Wallace via submission (rear-naked choke) - Round 2, 3:49
Islam Mamedov defeated Killys Mota via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
Cody Law defeated Jefferson Pontes via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Tim Wilde defeated Mike Hamel via TKO (punches) - Round 3, 2:47
Yves Landu defeated Isao Kobayashi via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Tyrell Fortune vs. Marcelo Golm