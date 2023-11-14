MMA Twitter is still talking about Bill Burr's wife (Photo)
Bill Burr's wife went viral after she flipped off Donald Trump at UFC 295.
By Amy Kaplan
Bill Burr made headlines this weekend when his wife Nia Renee Hill flipped off former President Donald Trump who was attending UFC 295 in New York on Saturday.
Here's the moment everyone is talking about.
Half of Twitter absolutely loved her for the obscene gesture and the other half thought she was disrespectful to Trump.
But days later, she's still the topic of discussion.
Ben Shapiro dedicated an entire segment to talk about her.
Journalist Laura Loomer decided to call body shame her as a way to discredit her.
"Why is Bill Burr married to this?" she tweeted. "Isn’t he a millionaire? Lol. If you’re a millionaire, prioritize your health and get a personal trainer. There is no excuse for rich people to be severely obese and unhealthy. If you have money, prioritize your health."
Of course that didn't go over well with fans who jumped in to defend her.
Who is Bill Burr?
MMA fans might not be all that familiar with Bill Burr or his wife and that's what we're here for.
Burr is a stand-up comic, actor and podcaster who has numerous comedy specials and even a Grammy award. He's often been criticized for his jokes which have had both sides of the political spectrum angry with him for one reason or the other. He's a self proclaimed liberal who supports gun control and abortion rights but was outspoken about bout Trump and Hilary Clinton during the 2016 election.
In a 2019 interview with Forbes, Burr talked about the irony of cancel culture making him more famous.
"It’s all money-based. That’s why it’s funny to be a comic right now, because it’s just like . . . all of these stupid people who are acting outraged about jokes," he said. "It’s literally in the news feeds that carry these stories. First of all, acting as though everybody is just paralyzed by jokes. “Oh my God, I can’t believe this comedian told this joke!” Meanwhile, I’m at the grocery store, I can’t even pick out apples now. It's so ridiculous."
Who is Nia Renee Hill?
Nia Renee Hill is an actress who was is shows like Netflix's Santa Clarita Diet and HBO's Crashing. She began dating Burr in 2005 but they didn't marry until 2015. They have two children together.