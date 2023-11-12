LOOK: Donald Trump escorted into UFC 295 by Dana White (Video)
Donald Trump is sitting cage side with Dana White for UFC 295.
By Amy Kaplan
Former United States President Donald Trump is sitting cageside for UFC 295 in New York City. Just moments before the main card was set to begin, Trump walked into the area flanked by UFC president Dana White and Kid Rock.
The arena erupted in applause but fans and media on Twitter didn't have the same reaction to the moment.
Trump made history when he attended a UFC event on Nov. 2, 2019. The event, UFC 244, was the first time a sitting US President ever attended a UFC event. He's attended a handful of cards since then, though he's no longer the president.